Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 953,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $905,309.50. Insiders have sold 837,032 shares of company stock valued at $22,425,078 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 17,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,907. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.