Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132,684 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $18.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.52. 102,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The firm has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.