Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $9.78 Million Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,088,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Enable Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 128.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

