Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.11 Million Position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AZEK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

AZEK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 3,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,312. AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.