Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.91 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

