Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $18.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

