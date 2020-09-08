Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.11 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Madison Square Garden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of MSG stock traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $237.22. 555,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.72. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.