Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:WMG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,929. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

