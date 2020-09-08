Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,266,883 Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,266,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Noble Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

NBLX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,669. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $820.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

