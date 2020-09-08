Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Ping Identity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 35.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 206,855 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 109.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 408,317 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

PING traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,629. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,446,361 shares of company stock valued at $333,875,401. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

