Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 35,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,728. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,102,599. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

