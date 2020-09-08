Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.92 and its 200-day moving average is $293.73. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

