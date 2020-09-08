Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in JD.Com by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,750,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,382,000 after buying an additional 1,337,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in JD.Com by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 187,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 331,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

