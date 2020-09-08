Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,535,000 after buying an additional 1,706,772 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

