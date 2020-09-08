Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 15,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

