Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in 8X8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

EGHT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.