Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,604,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,141,000 after buying an additional 774,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 355.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,228,000 after buying an additional 535,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

