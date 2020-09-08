Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.92 and its 200-day moving average is $293.73. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

