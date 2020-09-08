Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LPL Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.32.

LPL Financial stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. 6,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,491. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

