Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,680. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

