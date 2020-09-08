Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Eldorado Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 4,141.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. 3,673,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

ERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

