Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $82,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,334 shares of company stock worth $1,997,275. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 6,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,421. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.