Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.98. 346,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.97. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.