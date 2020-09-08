Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of 1life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,689,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,562,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 62,922 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,888,289.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,253 shares of company stock worth $17,936,265 over the last ninety days.

ONEM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 13,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

