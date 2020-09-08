Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.41 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69,171 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.58. 130,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.