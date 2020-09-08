Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,048,000 after acquiring an additional 288,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.35. 215,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

