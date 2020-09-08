Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $1,294,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 361,367 shares of company stock valued at $75,540,315. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.19. 39,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.73. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

