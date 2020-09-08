Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.54.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.69. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

