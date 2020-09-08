Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. 331,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,543,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

