Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 56,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,540,969 shares of company stock valued at $424,377,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

