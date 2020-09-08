Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CAH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 23,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

