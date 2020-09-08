Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $10.60 Million Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 742,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $285,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2,047.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 315,832 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NuStar Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

