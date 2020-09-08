Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.66 Million in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 527,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Hess Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 5,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

