Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.83 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,825,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

BWA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 34,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

