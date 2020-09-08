Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.61 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 367,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

