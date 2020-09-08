Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.50 Million in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Delphi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,303,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,156,000 after buying an additional 2,990,357 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $21,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,172,000.

Shares of DLPH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 38,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

