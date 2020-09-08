Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.67 Million in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 337,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Aecom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Aecom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Aecom by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aecom by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 10,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,726. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

