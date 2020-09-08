Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.08. The company had a trading volume of 294,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,041 shares of company stock worth $158,367,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

