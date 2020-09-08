Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,057 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE WST traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.67. 4,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.31. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $288.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

