Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

TMO stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.15. 17,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,800. The firm has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

