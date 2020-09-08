Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 700,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

