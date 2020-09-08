Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,270. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.