Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 391,941 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 391,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

RF traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

