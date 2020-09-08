Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 391,941 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 391,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

