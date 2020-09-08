Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 325,000 Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 380,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $290,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4,958.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 24,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

