Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 155,000 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. 694,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

