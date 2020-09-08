Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,311 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after buying an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after buying an additional 283,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,048. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.57 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

