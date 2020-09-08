Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Wendys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 62,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

