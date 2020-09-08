Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

ORLY stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $475.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.46. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

