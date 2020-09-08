Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 422,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

